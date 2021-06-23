BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $32.66. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 14,738 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

