Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.75. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 94266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIR. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

