Bird.Money Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Bird.Money has a market cap of $2.85 million and $241,363.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.02 or 0.00110608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bird.Money Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,048 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

