Birdchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $108,584.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Birdchain has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $406,708.71 and approximately $108,584.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,564,867 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

