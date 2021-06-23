BitBall (BTB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $995,163.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $995,163.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,685.89 or 1.00077095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

