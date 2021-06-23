Bitcashpay (BCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $79,007.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $79,007.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00611404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

