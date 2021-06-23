Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $17.20 or 0.00052256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $319.44 million and $2.46 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.79 or 0.01412152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00380876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003565 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

