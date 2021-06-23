Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $8.73 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.73 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $464.91 or 0.01395792 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,308.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00380941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,771,262 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

