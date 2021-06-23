Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Volume Hits $34,654.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $102,624.18 and approximately $34,654.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001817 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

