Bitcoin Classic Price Down 41.9% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $102,624.18 and $34,654.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001817 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.