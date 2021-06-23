Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.34 million and $120.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

