Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0258 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 175% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $336,665.04 and approximately $650.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 302.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

