Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00004756 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00334128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00195389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00124606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

