Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $2.09 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars.

