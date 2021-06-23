BitcoinPoS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,326.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $6,326.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,679,062 coins and its circulating supply is 4,467,608 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

