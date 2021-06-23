Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,478.10 and $24.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,206.11 or 1.00005694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.