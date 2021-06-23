BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0005 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.96 million and $9,257.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00324080 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00190674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00107006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

