BitCore (BTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.49 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $6.49 million and $282,183.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,639.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.51 or 0.05866618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.93 or 0.01420746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00386462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00122768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.22 or 0.00651666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00385974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00340594 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

