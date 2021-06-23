BitGreen Price Tops $0.25 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $2,996.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00034094 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00193082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006392 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

