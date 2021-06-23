BitSend Price Tops $0.0042 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. BitSend has a market cap of $131,667.57 and $92.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00378060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00970280 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,250,062 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.