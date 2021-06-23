Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $76,314.70 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00380355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011375 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

