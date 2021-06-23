BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.39.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

