BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,131. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

