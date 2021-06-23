Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

