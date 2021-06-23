BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,565,723.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

BL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

