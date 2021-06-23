BlackRock Inc. Acquires 174,623 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,623 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.77% of Kimball International worth $60,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a P/E ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.