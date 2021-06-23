BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,289,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,649,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $696,000.

LMACU opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

