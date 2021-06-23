BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.57% of The York Water worth $54,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The York Water by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of YORW opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.21.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

