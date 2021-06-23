BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.47% of CNA Financial worth $56,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNA opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.