BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,039,646 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $56,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock valued at $636,988,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

