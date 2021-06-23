BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.97% of UMH Properties worth $57,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 84.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.