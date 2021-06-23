BlackRock Inc. Has $55.13 Million Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of AssetMark Financial worth $55,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock worth $2,057,433. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMK opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.