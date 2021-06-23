BlackRock Inc. Has $58.21 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of Beazer Homes USA worth $58,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153,348 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $657.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.