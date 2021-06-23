BlackRock Inc. Has $61.75 Million Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.36% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $61,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.