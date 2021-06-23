BlackRock Inc. Has $62.05 Million Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.03% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $62,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $451.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.84. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

