BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.15% of Affimed worth $55,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $809.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

