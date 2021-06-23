BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.30% of El Pollo Loco worth $54,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.53. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.