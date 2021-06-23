BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,455,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,947,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.65% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $52,897,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,411,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $18,659,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $16,592,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $8,228,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

