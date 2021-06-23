BlackRock Inc. Purchases 233,032 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Gold Trust worth $55,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,762,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $267,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 727,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

