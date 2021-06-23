BlackRock Inc. Purchases 410,885 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,885 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.58% of Team worth $59,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TISI. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Team by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,507,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,333,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,124,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 259,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Team by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Team by 1,073.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 420,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

