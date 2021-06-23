BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.31% of IGM Biosciences worth $56,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

