BlackRock Inc. Sells 109,281 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Forterra worth $54,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Forterra by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forterra by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Forterra by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

