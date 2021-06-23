BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of Alexander’s worth $56,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alexander’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $274.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.70 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

