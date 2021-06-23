BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,364 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $54,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $177.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

