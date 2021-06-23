BlackRock Inc. Sells 753,649 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.72% of Constellium worth $56,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 8,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 379,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.63.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

