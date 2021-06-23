BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRIG stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 190.10 ($2.48). 9,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,795. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £41.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Win Robbins bought 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31). Also, insider Graeme Proudfoot bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

