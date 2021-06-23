BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.50% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,641,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,737,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 888,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,667 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 313,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

