Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.28. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 27,127 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 70,577 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

