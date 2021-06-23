Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 20,667 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 203.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $213.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $214.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

