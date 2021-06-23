Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.15 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 135,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $818,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.